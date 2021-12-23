The sentence that accepts the appeal of the Cornigliano committees. The Tar judges beat the Municipality by canceling the project, which was then shelved. “The area of Campi to be freed was used by Amazon and not by the construction site of the new bridge”
Genoa – No autopark at Villa Bombrini. AND one to zero for the women of Cornigliano (and not only) in the first judicial round against the Municipality on the discussed project – in the meantime set aside – of transforming an area of the park next to Villa Bombrini, in Cornigliano, into a parking lot for the Trucks.
