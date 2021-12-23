The sentence that accepts the appeal of the Cornigliano committees. The Tar judges beat the Municipality by canceling the project, which was then shelved. “The area of ​​Campi to be freed was used by Amazon and not by the construction site of the new bridge”

Genoa – No autopark at Villa Bombrini. AND one to zero for the women of Cornigliano (and not only) in the first judicial round against the Municipality on the discussed project – in the meantime set aside – of transforming an area of ​​the park next to Villa Bombrini, in Cornigliano, into a parking lot for the Trucks.