Genoa – This evening around 8pm two cars, who were traveling along the stretch of A12 near the junction for Genova Ovest and Bolzaneto, collided. A car completed its run upside down on its roof. The driver was blocked by the sheet metal and the firefighters of the Mario Meloncelli detachment freed him and entrusted him to the care of 118.

The intervention of the firefighters on the motorway (photo of the firefighters)

The man was accompanied to San Martino in code yellow, the second driver involved in the accident was uninjured. The motorway remained blocked for the time necessary for rescue operations, causing slowdowns.