Genoa – Accident during the night in Lungomare Canepa. Two young men were injured and hospitalized at Villa Scassi. I’m not in danger of life.

The couple in their twenties were in the car traveling in the direction of the city center when, at the height of the helicoidal bridge, it overturned for reasons to be ascertained by local police officers. The 118 volunteers intervened on the spot together with the Fire Brigade.

The injured were taken out of the car and carried in yellow code in the emergency room of the Villa Scassi hospital in Sampierdarena. During the operations, the road was closed to traffic.