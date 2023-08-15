Genoa – Accident in via Donato Somma, in Nervi, in the late afternoon of August 15th. A car they were traveling in two adults and two childrencrashed into a wall probably to avoid a motorcyclist.

All four passengers of the vehicle were rescued by 118, with local ambulances, and accompanied to the San Martino emergency room in yellow code: they are not life threatening. The local police intervened with various patrols to carry out the findings of the accident.