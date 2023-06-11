Genoa – A Genoese fisherman, Maximiliano Ricci, did a record catch for the sea of ​​the Ligurian capital.

The 27-kilo imperial needlefish

It’s about an imperial garfish weighing 27 kilogramscaptured on Friday 9 June in the waters 8 miles in front of Bogliasco with the deep-sea trolling technique with a 7-metre fisherman boat.

“The imperial needlefish – explains Ricci – in this period approaches the coasts, reaching depths of 50 metres. They are specimens that stay in small herds of 3 or 4 specimens and usually catch them they do not exceed 8 or 12 kilograms in Liguria”.