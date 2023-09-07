Genoa – From September 2023 to April 2024 space to 22 exhibitions, 9 festivals, 12 shows and readings, 175 presentations and extraordinary openings of libraries. These are the numbers that summarize the rich program of activities of Genoa Book Capital 2023, illustrated this morning in the Salone di Representative of Palazzo Tursi. The complete list of initiatives is on the site www.visitgenoa.it

A dense alternation of public readings, exhibitions, reading promotion events, interventions in the city libraries, projects aimed at schools and families that will involve the entire city and the world of Genoese culture. The objective is the promotion of culture, good reading, the strengthening of the urban library system and the accessibility of the book heritage, the diffusion of knowledge of the Genoese cultural heritage through books.

“With pages unfolded!” – a title that derives from the maritime language and is a reference to the identity of the city – is the design theme that led the jury of the Ministry of Culture to choose Genoa as the Italian capital of books 2023, collecting the relay from Ivrea and again previously from Vibo Valentia and Chiari.

The dialogue started with many publishing houses – including Einaudi, Il Saggiatore, Mondadori, Guanda – will produce an expansion and enrichment of the program with further quality initiatives with an international scope. “We are proud to give the start of the program of Genoa Capital of the Book, a project that we have supported and welcomed with great enthusiasm and conviction. After the appointment of our city we worked hard to present a high-level program for Genoese and tourists – commented the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci – The rich calendar will enhance Genoa from a cultural point of view by attracting a large number of enthusiasts . One of the big goals we will pursue will be

that of accessibility, to allow everyone to discover our book heritage. Books and reading will be the great protagonists of the coming months in Genoa, we will involve the whole city in this great initiative».

A vocation also underlined by the President of the Region, Giovanni Toti: «Genoa, Italian Capital of the Book, confirms the cultural vocation of Liguria, a territory with a thousand literary suggestions capable of attracting international events. An important result, achieved thanks to the collaboration of several interlocutors. Among these, as a supporting body, also the Liguria Region, which in 2024 will continue its path of tourist-cultural promotion by participating in the most significant event of Italian publishing, the International Book Fair – he said – The title of the program presented by Genoa Capital of the Book contains all the charm that the ancient maritime republic continues to exercise in the collective imagination and with its calendar, the city also confirms another qualification received by the Center for books and reading, that of Reading city thanks to its library system. The Liguria Region can only be the spokesperson for the importance of reading and continue to invest in celebrating the authors who have told and experienced our region. One above all Italo Calvino, whose centenary we will celebrate with an exhibition at Palazzo Ducale, after the stop at the Scuderie del Quirinale. And again Montale, Sanguineti, Sbarbaro and Andersen, up to the publishing industry of the present day. It is also, let us not forget, an unprecedented promotion opportunity: culture is also a driving force for the economy, commerce and tourism».

Exceptional ambassador of the initiative is Jhumpa Lahiri, Pulitzer Prize winner for fiction with “L’interprete dei malanni” in 2000. The last book written in Italian is entitled “Racconti Romani” and was published in 2022 by Guanda, publisher of all the author’s works.

«As well as underlining the strength of a territory, such a project makes it possible to build bridges between cultures and different places in the world. A bridge that I will help build and I will cross to bring the wealth of Genoa, the book capital, to New York – explained Jhumpa Lahiri – I believe that by uniting local entities, social and cultural institutions, public and private subjects in the recognition and promotion of value of the book and of reading, the project can become a real activator of the future. What struck me most about Genoa Capital of the Book is precisely the substance, its activation from below, beyond any appearance. I am sure it will mark a fundamental step in the culture linked to the book thanks to its being an engine of aggregation of different generations, of sometimes distant segments of the community and of different realities”.

Also among the leading actors Ducal Palace, cultural engine of the city: «Being chosen as the Capital of the Book 2023 – claims the president of the Palazzo Ducale Foundation for Culture, Beppe Costa – makes us proud. For our tradition as a vital city from a cultural point of view, but above all because it recognizes the quality of the project we have presented. Genoa is a city full of stimuli and it is thanks to this distinctive element that we have been able to involve dozens of subjects who have always been active in the area with competence and passion. “A pagina explicate” was born with this ambitious goal and, as president of the Palazzo Ducale Foundation for Culture, I am particularly proud to be the implementer of a varied and stimulating programme».

Ilaria Cavo, vice president of the Production Activities commission of the Chamber of Deputies, recalls the fundamental steps to get to the event: «It is a project that I followed in the moment of its conception and planning phase and which is now taking shape respecting expectations. After the proclamation of Genoa as book capital, the Ministry of Culture recalled that it had hoped for a program made up of Nobel and Pulitzer prizes. And there will be.”

As Capital of the Book 2023, Genoa will host, in fact, great names of Italian and international literature, such as the Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk, the Mexican writer Guadalupe Nettel and still other Pulitzer Prize-winning writers such as Jhumpa Lahiri.

The libraries, Palazzo Ducale and other key places in the city will be the setting for thematic exhibitions and display of rare books. In particular, Palazzo Ducale will host the Calvino cantafavole exhibition from 15 October to 7 April, on the occasion of the centenary of the writer’s birth. The scenographic itinerary is created by the Luzzati Teatro della Tosse Foundation. For the 200th anniversary of Berio, the Library promotes a rich program of cultural and ludic-recreational events that will allow visitors to rediscover the library as a place of aggregation and participation. Berio will also open its doors in the evening, at extended hours, to allow the library to be experienced as a place of aggregation and socialization for the community of visitors. Space also for activities and fairs (first of all, the fifth edition of Book Pride) which, in addition to the authors, will involve publishing houses as well as editors, publishers and other publishing professionals. Participants in the initiatives organized by Palazzo Ducale will be able to receive approximately 7,500 volumes of the Carige Foundation assets dedicated to Genoa and Liguria.

Finally – between January and March 2024 – “The page and the stage: when the book meets the theatre”, a project in which the National Theatre participates in the Genoa Book Capital program which includes various types of appointments around books: from the reading marathon dedicated to Italo Calvino (The Night of Writers at Palazzo Ducale on 23 February), to poetry, passing through fairy tales and stories for children and teenagers, at meetings in collaboration with the “Libri Come” Festival in Rome.

The rich calendar will have as its ideal conclusion the XIII edition of “La Storia in Piazza” significantly dedicated to the theme of Books and Freedom, edited by Luciano Canfora, Franco Cardini and Anna Foa.

The Cepell (Centre for Books and Reading) is preparing a monographic issue of the magazine City that readsperiodical of editorial culture and promotion of reading, entirely dedicated to Genoa and the Genoa Capital of the Book 2023 program.

Many of the initiatives of Genoa Capital of the Book 2023 aim at the active involvement of citizens and the promotion of social inclusiveness and the involvement of schools. . The initiative should be underlined We take a book to prison, organized by the Palazzo Ducale Foundation for Culture together with the Community of Sant’Egidio of Genoa. Some authors will participate in meetings with the inmates of the Genoa Pontedecimo district prison talking about the stories contained in their works. We begin with Bruno Morchio, Barbara Fiorio and Ester Armanini.

Lastly, special projects e extended library hours of the urban library system.