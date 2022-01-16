Tomorrow the match against Fiorentina, Konko will be on the bench with Murgita. The Genoese lateral has disposed of the muscle problem in his thigh, the full-back arrived from Rome is ready for his debut

There are 23 red and blue squads for tomorrow night’s away match that will see Genoa on the pitch against Fiorentina. Shevchenko exonerated, for now, pending a final decision, Konko will sit on the bench of the Griffin, assisted by Murgita.

For the match in Florence, Cambiaso recovers: the Genoese lateral has disposed of the elongation accused in the left rectus femoris and is among the players selected by Konko. Furthermore, first call-up for left-back Riccardo Calafiori, who arrived on loan from Roma this week. Compared to the Italian Cup, Rovella is back. Captain Criscito still out, not at his best, as well as Makismovic who continues the recovery process.

