Genoa – The protest has started outside the West Town Hall, in Voltri, by some citizens opposed to the construction in Pra’ of the new caissons necessary for the construction of the new breakwater of the port of Genoa, awaiting the single-issue municipal council which will deal with this very topic.

The mayor Marco Bucci, the president of the port Paolo Emilio Signorini, the deputy minister Edoardo Rixi and the Ligurian governor Giovanni Toti are expected. Access to the municipal hall is reserved for those who have booked and places are limited.

Piazza Gaggero has been partially closed to traffic and local police officers allow access to the municipal hall only to those who have registered until seats last. The rest of the citizens are outside the Town Hall.