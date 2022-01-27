Genoa – Felipe Caicedo, 33, leaves Genoa and goes to Inter. The negotiation that had already been going on for days was unlocked in the evening.

The Ecuadorian striker is on loan until the end of the season at the Nerazzurri club where he meets Simone Inzaghi. Medical examinations are scheduled for Friday 28 January. Caicedo leaves the Griffin after only six months in which he collected 9 appearances and 1 goal.

