The coach: “I didn’t cheer at the goal, I was too tense. Mentality and solidity for the company, head to the derby “

Genoa – Impassive. When Badelj in the 89th minute he scored with Genoa a few steps from the abyss, Blessin did not exult. He remained motionless, while the whole Ferraris exploded in a liberating cry. “I was still but inside me I jumped – said the coach at the end of the match – there was a lot of tension and I let myself go only after the referee’s triple whistle”.

