Genoa – Not three boys as assumed at first but three seventy-year-old pensioners were injured after falling with the car into the Bisagno stream.

The accident occurred on the evening of Wednesday 18 January in via Bobbio in Valbisagno. After the report of some passers-by, firefighters, local police officers and 118 intervened on the spot.

The dynamics of the accident are not yet clear and how the three ended up in the bed of the stream.

Another moment of the rescue in Bisagno

The hypothesis is that of a wrong reverse maneuver or a breakdown of the car, a white Jeep Renegade that saw the car with the three on board found a gate that closes an access to the river. The “jump” into the bed would have been a couple of meters and the car overturned. The three elderly people aged 72, 70 and 68 respectively – one of the two women was driving – suffered minor injuries and trauma and were transported in yellow code between the Galliera hospital and San Martino.