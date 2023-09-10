Genoa – A thirty-year-old woman suffered serious burns this afternoon in the courtyard of her house, in via Argine Polcevera, due to a flashback linked to the use of alcohol. According to the first investigations by the firefighters, the thirty-year-old had decided to burn some documents, placing them in a pot, perhaps to avoid the risk of the flames spreading. But suddenly she used alcohol to rekindle the fire. The flame rose again and the bottle caught fire, with the fire hitting it.

The 118 ambulance staff, who arrived on site, treated her and arranged for her to be taken urgently to the major burns center at Villa Scassi, directed by Giuseppe Perniciaro. Where is it hospitalized with second degree burns, according to doctors’ findings, on approximately 30 percent of the body. The woman has been sedated, but she is not in a medically induced coma.