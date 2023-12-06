Genoa – “After having completely dismantled the municipalitiesreducing its resources and possibilities for action on the needs of proximity to citizens in the territories, the Bucci council, led by the deputy mayor Piciocchi, has decided to desert the discussions in the municipal institutional offices competent, deciding to leave the role of representation in the municipalities to the managers”. This was denounced by most of the municipal council groups of the Democratic Party, Genova Civica, Lista Rossoverde, Movimento 5 Stelle, Azione, Valbisagno Insieme, Per la Valpolcevera, Noi con Massimo Ferrante and Mixed.

According to the opposition, the method is confirmed which has seen the time required for municipal representatives elected by citizens to study the text in the municipal commissions in greater detail, limiting to the maximum the time required for voting on the opinion on the municipal budget.

“This year however – they say – all this will be done without the possibility of any discussion with the municipal council, as has never happened before in the past”. This evening the groups will not participate in the assembly called by the municipal council at the Youth Theater. “It is not acceptable – we read in the note – that official communications for the convening of municipal councils are replaced by messages via WhatsApp with 24 hours’ notice for an informal meeting with the deputy mayor and budget councilor Piciocchi in the role of lecturer, in a way that seems more like a catwalk, humiliating for the dignity of the municipal councils and the city as a whole, in which we therefore do not believe we can take part”.

Piciocchi: “Whoever does not participate in the public meeting avoids the discussion”

Deputy Mayor Piciocchi replies to the opposition: “I read with dismay and disbelief the press release of the opposition groups who, taking on a serious responsibility, decide not to participate in the democratic discussion on the budget documents that I decided to propose to the members of the municipal councils , inviting them to a public meeting this evening at the Youth Theater. It is good to remember that the presidents of the Municipalities, unanimously, enthusiastically agreed to my proposal yesterday on the sidelines of the city council, which is why the hostile and specious attitude expressed in the statement by those who evidently fears confrontation. Furthermore, I had also given other availability for next week, but was asked to have the meeting as soon as possible, so tonight”.

“The meeting, contrary to what is said, expresses the utmost respect for the role of Municipal Councillors – says Piciocchi – On the other hand, those who drafted the statement also demonstrate that they have little memory because they forget that these public meetings with the Municipalities, for the presentation of the budget, were common practice during the Vincenzi and Doria councils and last year I was asked to restore them by some opposition representatives. We must deduce that what interests certain people is only to contest everything, regardless.” This was declared by the deputy mayor and budget councilor Pietro Piciocchi regarding the note released by the municipal opposition groups on the public meeting on the budget organized for this evening.

«It is also right to point out that tonight’s meeting is not a joint municipal council convened via WhatsApp, as has been erroneously said, but a public meeting, which the Presidents of the same municipalities have asked to be convened as soon as possible – he points out Piciocchi – I would add that the time constraints for the expression of the opinion on the budget by the Municipalities are established not by the Council, but by the accounting regulation of the Institution which provides that the opinion must be rendered within ten days of transmission by the Council. Which is why, even from this point of view, the press release in question is completely out of place. This evening’s meeting is aimed precisely at providing those who will have to cast their vote with all the elements of knowledge to take an informed and considered position. Anyone who does not want to participate this evening is certainly free to do so, but let it be clear that they assume the responsibility of avoiding the discussion.”