Genoa – With a resolution of a few days ago, Anac responded to the Port System Authority of Genoa and Savona, which had contested the supervisory powers of the Anti-Corruption Authority on the project and construction of the new Genoa breakwater.

In a nutshell, Anac reiterates the doubts that had been addressed to Palazzo San Giorgio regarding the construction of the work, which consist in not having called a new tender but having preferred a negotiated procedure when the first one was deserted, between the another because – as reported by the consortiums that were on the track – the amount of the tender was calibrated on price lists that were not updated.

Anac also claims that the construction of the Dam does not have an emergency nature, given that the project has been discussed since 2010. Precisely by virtue of this, the work would not have been eligible for commission, nor financed with resources from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (among other things in the resolution contract, the Authority reports, there is no reference to 2026 as the date for the completion of the work).

Above all, the work would therefore not have been able to benefit from the exemptions provided for by the Contract Code, starting precisely from the possibility of resorting to negotiated procedures without a tender.

Anac then contested the change ongoing of the tender conditions, and raised concerns regarding the fact that “unforeseen or unforeseeable events” produced by geological surprises cannot be considered when executing the contract, with the risk of a strong increase in costs, while in this case they were not alternative solutions are envisaged where “differences appear between the parameters adopted in the project and those deduced from the test fields”. In practice, if the seabed does not hold, the project does not provide alternative solutions, as instead suggested by the Superior Council of Public Works.

Finally, the replacement of the panel of experts is in the sights due to incompatibility of its members after the negotiated procedure envelopes had already been opened.

Finally the story of Marco Rettighieri returns, former manager of the implementation of the extraordinary program who then moved on to the presidency of Webuild Italia, which is part of the Webuild group and representative of the consortium that won the contract for the Dam. Given the information provided by the Port Authority – which in effect attests that Rettighieri had long since ceased his activities at Palazzo San Giorgio at the time of the start of the tender – ANAC reserves the right to verify the hypothesis of the pantoufflage.