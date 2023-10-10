Genoa: mass without a priest on the altar, a revolution in the Catholic Church

While it is a delicate course Vatican Synodwe will celebrate (it must be said) a new anomaly in Genoa which was the diocese of one of the greatest conservative cardinals of the Catholic Church, Giuseppe Siri who even risked becoming Pope. Indeed, in some American sedevacantist circles there is a belief who was also elected with the name of Pope Gregory in 1958. John XXIII was elected instead and the Church took a completely different course, namely a progressive one which led to the Second Vatican Council, the Council of great social opening in harmony with those revolutionary times.

The theory is indeed supported by few elements, or rather by only one: the uncertain color of the smoke coming out of the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. Gray and gray, it had all the characteristics to generate ambiguity. The news had a certain relevance because it was propagated by an article that appeared in the Corriere dellaSera – by Silvio Negro – on 28 October of that year. Indeed, the article talks about probable problems with the dyes used for smoking but this was enough to generate doubt. Later, in 1993, a book on the subject was also published, The Unelected Pope: Giuseppe Siri, Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church, author Benny Lai, one of the greatest Italian Vatican journalists who increased the authority of the hypothesis.

Having said this, let’s return to the present. We were saying that precisely in the diocese of Siri, a former stronghold of conservatism, a mass will be celebrated without a priest present at the altar. A very rare event which, according to historians, had not happened since 400 AD. But who will officiate the mass? They will be simple catechists who have however attended special courses and also – it seems – women. The new duet will also deliver the homily but not the consecration of the host which – as is known – can only be done by priests or ministers of the cult.

READ ALSO: Married priests leading communities. Here is the “Church of the After” open to all

The news is not the result of rumors but appeared in the form of a long and very detailed article in the Catholic weekly “Il Cittadino”, founded in the 1970s, and written by Gianfranco Calabrese, episcopal vicar of the archbishop of Genoa Marco Tasca, therefore it’s as if the head of the diocese was speaking. It’s about ideology and/or necessityobviously leaving aside the hypothesis of chance which has never found a home in the Catholic Church, an environment where things always happen because they are carefully planned and certainly wanted.

From what we learn, this is primarily a case of necessity because in twenty years the number of religious people in the parishes of the city of Lanterna has halved, a phenomenon also present at a national level. However, it doesn’t really escape Since yesterday a very important Great Synod has been underway which sees 449 bishops, 70 faithful and 54 women gathered in Rome, in a demanding 4-week long session which is held in the Nervi hall (also known as the Paul VI hall) in the Vatican and is presided over by Pope Francis. In the opening mass celebrated in the Vatican Basilica, a passage from the Gospel was read – not by chance – which states: “The harvest is great but the workers are few – says the Master – pray to the master of the harvest to send workers into his harvest.”

The reference to the sharp decline in vocations that we have been witnessing for years is evident. In the homily, Cardinal Béchara Raï focuses particularly on the “lack of workers” for the Lord’s harvest. At the same time in Genoa the news of the celebration without priests came out and it certainly cannot be a coincidence. This is an event coordinated with the Synod which “must be open to women and lay people”, as has long been said in the Vatican. These facts are already generating new controversies in conservative circles who have long accused Pope Bergoglio of being too “open-minded” a Pope precisely on important issues such as “women priests”, gay couples, migrants.

Pope Francis is accused of guiding Peter’s ship with an uncertain hand in the tumultuous waters of modernity, causing a loss of values ​​for the entire Ecclesia, understood as a community not only of religious people but also and above all of the faithful.

READ ALSO: Priests on the run – Empty churches: the Pope’s change on celibacy is an obligatory choice

Subscribe to the newsletter

