Genoa – Brawl and beating on a regional train of the Genoa – Ventimiglia line, with a man injured in the hand by a broken bottle.

The reasons for the dispute that would have involved him are unknown numerous boys of train 3383: it was around 10pm when the train stopped at Cogoleto, with the intervention of the state police and ambulances.

The injured man was hospitalized in yellow code at the Voltri hospital.

Limited inconvenience to rail traffic, also because the train in question is the last of the timetable scheduled from the west to the capital, with expected arrival at 10.24 pm at the Principe station.

There police is carrying out investigations to trace possible personal responsibilities.