Genoa – The group leaders of the Green Left Alliance, the 5 Star Movement and the Democratic Party met with representatives of the Savona and Genoa committees at the headquarters of the council groups in via Garibaldi to reiterate their “no to projects imposed from above” and to underline the need for “transparency, information and participation” in these processes. In the afternoon, Bonelli, Fratoianni, Shlein and Conte took part in the demonstration to ask for Toti’s resignation in Piazza De Ferrari. (Video by Alessandro Piotto)



01:48