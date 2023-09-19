Genoa – Over two thousand pre-registered users interested in the Genoa Bond. The first phase closed at midnight on Monday: the one dedicated to priority investment started today, only pre-registered people will have the right to invest in the priority investment phase. Everyone else will still be able to register to invest in the public investment phase which will begin from 9.30am on 26 September. In the event that full subscription of the Genoa Bond is achieved already during the priority investment phase, the opening of the public investment phase is not guaranteed.

The Genoa Bond (will be issued on October 27th) it is a bond loan that will pay each investor a fixed annual interest rate (9%) for 5 years and the repayment of the invested capital at maturity. The initiative, launched by the rossoblù club to finance the new youth sector center at the Erzelli, aims to raise 5 million and the numbers from the first phase indicate that there is great attention towards the bond from the rossoblù fans and beyond. The initiative was launched together with Tifosy, the English consultancy company specialized in advisory and capital raising in favor of professional sports clubs: in Italy other clubs have previously followed the same rossoblù path, for example Venezia and Frosinone