Genoa – Genoa announced with a press release that they have issued the Bond, through the Tifosy platform, for the construction of sports center for youth at Erzelli. Here is the press release: “Genoa Cricket and Football Club SpA announces that yesterday the non-convertible bond loan of Euro 5,351,000 was issued, expiring on 27 October 2028 and with a fixed annual coupon of 9%. The bonds will not be listed on any regulated market. The operation, which was successfully completed in just under four weeks, attracted orders from many retail and institutional investors located in various countries around the world.

The issue has the aim of providing the issuing company with financial resources for the development of the new sports center in Erzelli (GE), whose works will start in mid-November and will end in June 2024. The project is divided into two distinct phases and includes: a restoration and expansion of the building complex of the Badia di Sant’Andrea, aimed at the creation of a guesthouse, a canteen and common rooms for athletes of the teams Genoa’s men’s youth teams, as well as the offices of the men’s youth sector and the women’s area; and the construction of a new regulation 11-a-side playing field, located near the Badia, with attached changing rooms, video room and gym.

The Club Ceo of Genoa Andrés Blazquez: “Among our primary objectives there is always that of making Genoa self-sufficient, and this can only go through a planned path of value creation. The new home of the Club’s youth sector, which will also host the offices of the women’s area, will be built in a place that stands out for its ancient history, like our Club and the colors that we represent and are honored to represent. We decided to involve the city and our fans to finance the project: the response from the community was exceptional. We are incredibly proud that so many have chosen to contribute personally to our growth path, investing in the future of the Club alongside the owners.”