Genoa – There are already more than 1,400 people pre-registered to sign up for the Genoa Bond announced last Tuesday 12 September for the construction of the new sports center of the rossoblù club on the Erzelli hill which will host the youth and women’s sector.

A certainly positive response, therefore, from the rossoblu community for this project widely used in English football: “Whoever pre-registers by 11.59pm on Monday 18 September will have exclusive right to access the priority investment page which will open on Tuesday 19 September“, explains the Ligurian club.

The Genoa Bond consists of a non-convertible bond loan which will pay each investor an interest rate of 9% gross per year for 5 years and the repayment of the invested capital at maturity. The CEO of Genoa Andrés Blazquez underlines one aspect: “Among our primary objectives is to make the club self-sufficient, and this only happens through a planned path of value creation, of which a proprietary sports center represents a fundamental piece. To finance the project we have decided to involve our city and our fans, launching a bond open to all those who want to participate in this growth path, investing in the future of the club alongside the owners.”