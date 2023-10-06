Genoa – 5 million target reached for the Genoa Bond, there are already over 1200 supporters who have signed up for the investment in the construction of the new sports center at Erzelli. There is the possibility of increasing the figure with subscriptions and there is time until Tuesday: the goal of the rossoblù club is to reach and exceed 1500 investors.

The “Genoa Cfc Bond” is a bond loan which will have the aim of creating the rossoblù “Youth House”, a sports center intended for the youth and women’s sector. The center will be built in the Badia di Sant’Andrea, an ancient Cistercian monastery located on the Erzelli hill in Genoa, bought by Genoa last year and in which, between purchases and various consultancy, 2.5 million have already been invested. Now the Badia will be transformed into the new headquarters of the Genoa youth sector with around 40 beds, a library, a study room and a canteen.

A field will be built in front of the Badia, whose inauguration is scheduled for next summer. «It will only be the first – explained Blazquez – we will make two or three more in order to have more fields not far from the abbey». As regards the first team’s sports centre, the club is still making assessments: “In the short term we will stay in Pegli.” To create the “Youth House”, Genoa decided to resort to this financial instrument with the help of Tifosy, a consultancy and capital raising company for the world of sport.