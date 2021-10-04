Genoa – Anarchist demonstration in via del Seminario in Genoa, where the sentence of the trial that sees three insurrectionists at the bar is expected. Choirs against the judiciary.

In the last hearing, more than 52 years in prison were requested by the deputy prosecutor of the Genoese DDA Federico Manotti in the trial of three anarcho-insurrectionists arrested by the Ros in 2019 because they were considered the authors of the bomb packages sent in 2017 to two Turin magistrates and the director of the Dap From Rome. The investigation had passed from Milan to Genoa due to territorial incompetence.

The charge is of an attack. In particular, the prosecutor asked for 18 years and four months for Giuseppe Bruna, 49, and 17 years for Robert Firozpoor, 23, of Iranian origin, and Natascia Savio, 35. According to what emerged from the investigations, the three would have sent three explosive packages, intercepted before they were delivered, to the Turin prosecutors Roberto Maria Sparagna and Antonio Rinaudo, engaged in investigations on anarchists, and to Santi Consolo, at the time director of the Dap of Rome. The three, the investigators discovered, had met in Genoa and here they had organized and assembled the bomb packages. They had been betrayed by a detail: in one of the envelopes there was a price tag that a Chinese goods shop in the Ligurian capital had. Through the cameras the movements had been reconstructed and their identity was traced.

Meanwhile, in front of the Genoa court, a five-year-old group of people started a no Green pass demonstration.