Genoa – A war device it was found in the Brignole shipyards. The workers at work in the node construction site railway station of Brignole have found the device, probably dating back to the Second World War. Firefighters are in action to make the area safe.

The local police reopened the tunnel in via Canevari at 18.30 which had been closed but remains interrupted the circulation of subway between DeFerrari and Brignole. In the early afternoon, the bus routes had also been rescheduled: the Amt buses that pass via Canevari are diverted to Corso Torino and use that tunnel. The Municipality lets it be known on the Telegram Genova Alert channel that the service is regular on the Brin – San Giorgio sectionwhile on the San Giorgio – De Ferrari section it is carried out with a shuttle train on a single track.

Genoa, the Brignole metro station closed due to the presence of a war device (Pambianchi)

Trenitalia reports that, at the request of the fire brigade, six tracks out of ten have been blocked. In the 5 pm note, the same railways spoke of slowed traffic in the vicinity of Genoa Brignole and announced possible delays of up to 30 minutes, variations And cancellations. The reprogramming of the Regional Transport offer is underway. Medical aid (coordinated by 118 directed by Paolo Frisoni) also arrived on the spot for any assistance: an ambulance of the San Fruttuoso Rescue Volunteers was present, for any assistance. The experts of the fire brigade’s Nuclear Biological Chemical Radiological (NBCR) intervention team are also operational.

Trenitalia updates at 18.25

In an update note for travellers, Trenitalia informs that: trains to and from Busalla and Acqui terme terminate at Sampierdarena. Those for Arquata Scrivia will arrive on the first trunk track of Brignole. Trains to and from Turin are limited to Principe. Those to and from Ventimiglia will terminus at Principe or Sestri Ponente. Trains to and from La Spezia are limited to Genova Quarto.



Genoa, bomb in Brignole, firefighters on site (Pambianchi)

Among the interrupted lines, the underground Brignole Principe was reopened at 6 pm. The tracks that are active in Brignole are 1, 1 section, 2 and 3. All the others are closed. The bomb squad began the removal operations around 6 pm and should continue for at least an hour.



Genoa, the railway tracks at the Brignole station (Pambianchi)

The investigations made so far by Digos they have also ruled out that it is a question of some demonstrative gesture: it would be to all intents and purposes a previously buried device. According to the first investigations it should be an incendiary bomb which, hit by a bulldozer, started to smoke. The police squad’s bomb squad are intervening and as a precaution the main city hospitals have also been alerted.