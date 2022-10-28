Genoa – Around 7.30 this morning a phone call from a young person, probably a teenager, arrived at the secretariat of theGastaldi Abba Institute, in via Dino Col in Sampierdarena. The person on the phone announced the presence of a bomb in the school. The police cars and bomb squads intervened on the spot. The building was evacuated.

The inspection at the moment gave a negative result, but the checks continue. Students and teachers await the green light from the police to return. Provided that this arrives in time for the lesson.

Investigations are underway to discover the author of the call. Last week a similar alarm was triggered at the Marco Polo hotel institute in Quarto. The checks revealed that it was a bad joke.