Genoa – Genoa greets Serie A at Ferraris against Bologna. Maxi choreography of the Northern Steps before the start of the match to underline, once again, that the rossoblù people do not abandon the team.

It was an unlucky season, in which many mistakes were made, but from today we start working for the future. The goal is clear: to set up a team that is capable of winning the B championship and immediately returning to Serie A.

Against Bologna, Blessin gives space to some players who have played less so far. In front of Semper, there are Hefti, Ostigard, Vasquez and Criscito. Galdames and Hernani replace the injured Sturaro and Badelj in midfield. Forward space for Yeboah, behind him the trio composed of Gudmudsson, Amiri and Portanova.

The Bologna it does a lot of turnover. Bardo starts in goal from the beginning. Forward space to Barrow from the first minute. At the end of the match, the Genoa fans will leave in procession towards Piazzale Kennedy.

