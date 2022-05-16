Lega Serie A has published the calendar of the last day of the championship scheduled for next weekend

Genoa – Lega Serie A has published the calendar of the last matchday of the championship scheduled for next weekend. TheGenoamathematically relegated after the defeat in Naples and after the defeat of Cagliari, will say goodbye to Serie A Saturday at Ferraris against Bolognawith kick-off at 5.15pm.

There Sampdoriaalready saved and today on stage in Marassi against Fiorentina (6.30 pm) he will take the field Sunday at San Siro at 6pm against Intera challenge that will be played simultaneously with Sassuolo-Milan, decisive for the assignment of the Scudetto.

La Spezia will play on Sunday at the Peak at 12.30in the lunch match against Napoli and will celebrate the salvation obtained with the victory of Udine in front of his fans.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS