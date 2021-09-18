The second day of the 61st Genoa Boat Show opened with the meeting “Nautica, Fisco e Dogane”, the usual appointment on the tax and customs legislation of the sector assumes particular relevance following the legislative and regulatory innovations on nautical leasing, navigation of high seas and Brexit. The President of Confindustria Nautica, Saverio Cecchi, introduced the event, recalling the nautical data released yesterday on the occasion of the opening day of the 61st edition of the Boat Show: “To date, turnover already reaches almost + 24%. I am sure that at the end of the year we will go up by a few more percentage points ”. Some highlights of the new edition of the Nautical, Tax and Customs guide created by Confindustria Nautica, screened by the Revenue Agency and the Customs Agency, were also illustrated.

The Agencies, comments Maurizio Balducci, Vice President of Confindustria Nautica, “have listened to us and clarified our doubts. Working together we have found solutions. But now it is already time to set the next objectives. The English flags, predominant in the market, are free to go out and we must intercept them. Today non-EU boats that have to do some work in Italy are required to have a bank guarantee of 100% of the value of the VAT on the value of the ship. The French and Spanish have found a way not to give these guarantees. Now it’s up to us. A ship that comes to do the work on a shipyard in Italy cannot disappear, a pleasure ship is not lost. The risk is equivalent to zero “.

“I anticipate you – underlines Valerio Barbantini, Deputy Director of the Revenue Agency – Customs Agency – in this important place that we want to make a circular, in the form of an answer to the questions, which will be published shortly to give further certainty to the operators”. Andrea Zucchini, Interregional Director for Liguria, Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta Customs Agency confirmed that “our Director General knows the importance of Italian boating and shipbuilding. Tax dumping between member states is creating problems and we will help the sector. This is why we will give our contribution in not making Italy pay higher costs than other countries “.

Marco Viola, Head of the Tax Consultancy Area of ​​Assilea then explained how the fiscal discipline and nautical leasing have changed and what are the margins for improvement. “We have gone from a flat-rate regime to a system that is not yet well known by Italian companies and users who have reacted (this is demonstrated by the – 57% of nautical leasing stipulated in 2021)”. Marco Campomenosi, MEP concluded by sharing “many of the positions you have illustrated. I fear that the EU will not back down on VAT and it is slow in the reform process and the regulatory procedures are very cumbersome. The Italian government must dialogue more with the EU Commission and put more pressure on it. A dialogue that must include politics as well as state authorities. Italy must make itself heard more for its weight “.

As always, activity at the Breitling Theater was very intense: the morning opened with the appointment “Nautical Electronic Cartography for pleasure craft” by the Hydrographic Institute of the Navy, where it was presented by the Director, Rear Admiral Massimiliano Nannini , the Magnaghi project, the new cartographic line of Official products based on high-density hydrographic surveys carried out with the new technologies available to the Hydrographic Institute of the Navy, a cartographic product intended for pleasure craft, which will support the IIM cartographic production.

At noon the “Harken Tech Talk” took place, an event promoted by Harken, a manufacturer of deck equipment for sailboats. Starting from the long experience accumulated in many years of racing (and not only), the Commercial Director of Harken Italia Emanuele Cecchini and the Technical Director Michele Cazzaro, coordinated by the journalist of Vela & Motor Alberto Mariotti, spoke about the technical evolution of the deck and winches in recent decades, starting with the boats that were the protagonists in the first edition of the crewed world tour in stages, up to the current foil boats, protagonists of a real revolution. “In recent years we have witnessed a real revolution and Harken, also from this point of view, has always been in the front row”, explains Emanuele Cecchini. “This is why we have decided, in an exceptional and perfectly fitting context like the Boat Show, to relive this evolution of the species, which is also very useful for understanding which direction we will go in the next few years”.