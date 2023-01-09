Genoa – The assault on Massimo Tail does not stop, requests continue to arrive at Villa Rostan:: the latest is that of Benevento, after Ascoli and Reggina. But Genoa has no intention of letting him go: “Many want him but Coda won’t budge from here,” says the rossoblù club, who bet heavily on the center forward in the summer for an immediate return to Serie B TO.

Gilardino confirmed his trust in him and is working to relaunch him after a period of tarnishing, he could immediately send him on the field in Rome in the Italian Cup in Thursday evening’s match. “In the new year Massimo will have to be an added value, at the start of the match or during the match, like many other teammates. I need everyone, he represents a fundamental resource for this team. His story speaks for itself, he made the difference and many goals in the category. He needs to work and feel good physically. Fundamental will and ambitions, and he has both in his heart “said the rossoblù coach. Coda, for his part, has never asked to be sold.

Genoa wants to strengthen themselves in attack, where a striker with the characteristics of Ekuban (out until March after tendon surgery): Yeboah he is destined to leave because he has only scored one goal in one year and played very little, he has to relaunch himself. And to do that, he needs a club that will give him space, Genoa can no longer afford to wait for him and must somehow value the investment of over 6 million made a year ago.