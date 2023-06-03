Genoa – “Better occupied than abandoned” and “Lsoa Buridda lives”. These are the messages of the banners that appeared today on the gate of the former faculty of economics and commerce in via Bertani, in Castelletto.

The building was occupied for a long time by the Buridda social center, cleared out on June 4, 2014.

About forty young people have entered the courtyard, listen to music and dance.

A show that is badly tolerated by the residents, however. Digos controls the situation in a discreet way, also because the intention of the social center militants is to leave in the evening.

The banners outside the former Faculty of Economics in via Bertani

“Regardless of the name that is given to it and the activities that are carried out, the occupation of abandoned places has the ability to underline the contradictions of the institutions that govern us and to return abandoned spaces to the communityout of disinterest, short-sightedness or simply because they don’t have cash at the time”, say the Buridda activists.

On the social centre’s Facebook page, the demonstration raid was accompanied by a statement: “In eternal contempt for the decadent institutions which tried in vain to repress their vitality, in front of the ruins of this equally decadent building, no longer animated by disinterested sociability or political dissent, on the ninth anniversary of the infamous eviction, the collective of the Self-Managed Occupied Social Laboratory Buridda poses”.