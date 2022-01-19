Genoa – Another surprise name for Genoa: the new coach is Alexander Blessin, 48, former coach of the Ostenda.

”Alexander Blessin is the new Genoa manager and has signed a contract until June 2024. Blessin has coached for Red Bull Leipzig and KV Oostende, the Belgian top flight club. THEGenoa Cfc and 777 Partners wish Mr. Blessin good work“, Reads a note released in the evening by the club. The choice was made personally by general manager Johannes Spors, who knew him at the time of Leipzig.

