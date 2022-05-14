A victory to keep fighting while a defeat would make Genoa make the decisive leap towards the abyss of B. But to win the three points in a match like today’s at Maradona you need to “be cool”. Alexander Blessin repeated it several times to his players during the week while preparing the match against Napoli. Loading the players is not necessary: ​​”From a motivational point of view these matches prepare themselves.” And it could hardly be otherwise, given that today an all or nothing match is being played at Maradona.

Spalletti’s team is one of the most technical in A. A few missteps – especially at home – have excluded the Neapolitans from the championship fight but in terms of quality and organization of the game, Napoli is second to none in this league. «We need to go beyond our limits – said Blessin on the eve of the match – it is useless to talk about the singles: Napoli have very strong players. We must do more ». Go beyond the limits. Therefore, an even more aggressive, even more compact Genoa will be needed to snatch that success that would postpone any verdict to the last of the championship at the Ferraris. “We don’t have to look at what happens in the other fields – added the Genoa coach – let’s think about ourselves and our opportunities: we won’t have many and we must be good at exploiting ours”.

On the stands of Maradona there will be 50,000 fans to whom Lorenzo Insigne will want to give a final joy. For the Neapolitan playmaker it is the last match with the Napoli shirt. The environment will be warm, despite the protests of a part of the cheering against Spalletti and De Laurentiis. The Grifone, however, will not be alone in this challenge from inside or outside: there will be more than a thousand red and blue hearts who have decided not to abandon the team until the end.

Never Blessin would have imagined playing such a delicate match right in Naples, in front of those fans with whom, still 16 years old, in 1989 he saw the Uefa Cup final won by Maradona’s Napoli in Stuttgart. “Life is strange – said the technician – I could never have imagined such a coincidence”.

But the coolness that Blessin asks of his team will serve above all to keep calm on the pitch, to have patience because, as happened with Cagliari and Juventus, the matches very often are resolved in the final. «We need to be lucid in every situation – Blessin said – in the last two games we won the players who entered during the match were decisive. Something will change in the starting eleven, but I need to have players on the bench who can make me sprint in the last minutes when a goal can count for much more ».

Napoli is sure of access to the next Champions League but even if they have no goals to achieve, they want to say goodbye to their fans in the best possible way. For Spalletti it would be the first step to be fixed in view of next season. Also for this reason against Genoa today “no experiments”, Spalletti will send “the team that is considered strongest for a very difficult match”. For the Napoli coach, the match against the rossoblù will not be a walk in the park: “Genoa have made clear steps forward with the new course”. “We will have to suffer – said the Neapolitan coach – you will see, they implement this system we have talked about several times, they bump into you, they have physicality, frenzy at all times, we will have to field the best training”.

What happens on the other side, however, interests the rossoblù up to a certain point. Genoa has only one chance: to win to continue fighting with a knife between their teeth. –

