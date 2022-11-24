Genoa – Innovation against tradition. Wanting to make a food and wine parallel, it’s a bit like comparing fusion cuisine with the popular one, Brazilian sushi with cacio e pepe. Perugia-Genoa will also be the confrontation between two coaches who have an opposite approach to football. Made of data, numbers and technology that of Alexander Blessin; Fabrizio Castor’s is pragmatic, essential and characterfulthe.

The rossoblù on Sunday at the “Renato Curi” are called to reverse the trend of the last few games to put leaders Frosinone in their sights. Against Perugia (referee Aureliano, Nasca al Var) it will be a more complicated match than what the standings say, which sees the Umbrians last at 8 points, six lengths from the safety zone. Genoa must win, but facing Castori’s teams is never easy. An admirer of the 3-5-2 system, the coach from San Severino Marche has obtained ten promotions in his career, the last two from B to A with Carpi and Salernitana (thanks to a defense that is difficult to punch through) and has also left an important mark in Cesena and They throw. THEn cadetteria is the dean of coaches with 503 appearances, a total of 845. Castori has led Perugia since the start of the season but was relieved of his duties on matchday six after the defeat in the derby against Ternana. Silvio Baldini took his place, but he resigned after losing three games out of three. So the president Santopadre retraced his steps and put Castori back at the helm of the team. Certainly not a simple opponent for Blessin who needs to shore up a bench which, after the home draw with Como, has started to wobble.

After the last break – Serie B stopped at the end of September and restarted on 1 October – iThe Griffon had returned to the field with new energy and new ideas. A super offensive Genoa with 4 forwardsi on the pitch at the same time which allowed Blessin to win three out of three away games and win a point at home against Cagliari at the end of a match in which he certainly deserved more. Then a drop in performance and a slowdown in the standings, with the Grifone now 3rd, minus 7 from Frosinone and two lengths from Reggina. Even during this break, the German coach – who is a rookie in B and has a total of 96 appearances on the bench between Genoa and Ostend – studied alternative solutions to the 4-2-3-1, especially forward where he is seriously considering the possibility of starting from the first minute with two strikers. A necessity also to take advantage of the much ball possession that Genoa does during each match (57.5%), best team in the cadetteria. A fact, the latter, which marks another substantial difference between Blessin and Castori. The Perugia coach after his promotion to Serie A with Carpi was described by the “Times” as the “digger of the tiki taka”. This is because his teams, in the years in which everything goes the right way, are at the top of the rankings for shots on target and in the slums for ball possession. This year, for example, Perugia are penultimate with 44.2% of ball possession.

Fabrizio Castori, 68 years old, coach of Perugia

Even the construction from below sees the two technicians in opposite positionsAnd. Blessin is using it this year with the aim of getting opponents out of their half who, especially at Ferraris, put “the bus in front of the goal”. Castori, on the other hand, doesn’t like it and prefers to rely on long balls. «Guardiola has stopped playing like that for years, also because you can’t do it without Xavi, Iniesta, Messi – he said in an interview some time ago – I who was born an accountant continue to count the shots I make instead of the dribbles between the goalkeeper and the defender.

Data and statistics that instead have a predominant role in modern football. Alexander Blessin consults the data of his players in practically real time. He does it systematically, even when the referee blows his whistle for the first half: before returning to the changing rooms, he analyzes the progress of the first 45 minutes on the bench together with the staff. But it is Genoa in general, after the arrival of the 777 Partners and the choice of a technical staff led by Johannes Spors, who rely on numbers and algorithms for the selection of players. A strategy that rewards at European level and that now the management hopes will start to bear fruit in Italy too. The goal is prestigious but within the reach of a Genoa that has men and means to achieve direct promotion to Serie A and thus keep faith with the motto “only one year”.

The victory of the championship also comes from delicate challenges such as that of Perugia where to win the three points the Griffin will have to be cynical and capitalize on the opportunities he will be able to create. —

