Genoa – On the eve of Genoa-Como, the Grifone needs a victory to stay in the wake of Frosinone and take Reggina back. The rossoblù come from a draw with Brescia and from the knockout of Reggio Calabria, during the week there was no lack of criticism. ù

Alexander Blessin is serene: “The important thing in these situations is to stay calm. We analyzed the match, we were as clear as ever with the boys: after a match like this I’m not one who criticizes everything and blows everything up. Even in the period of October where we had a streak of positive results, it is not that we lost our heads and we were always happy. We must maintain a certain serenity, speak clearly with the team. In certain moments we could manage the possession better and improve both things, also mentality and the two phases. Criticism is part of the game, it is part of the job and you have to put it in the budget. I am very positive for tomorrow ”, said the coach, who then added:“ “You know that I am a very emotional coach, who loves his job and has a passion for all the things that are part of it. Last year in Serie A I wanted to convey my style to both the team and the fans because they were very, very important aspects from my point of view. I hope the time will come, I think soon, to return under the North. But it is the team, above all, that deserves the support of the fans. The important thing is to act all together: team, staff, management, because only together can we achieve our goals. Then if there are criticisms to be made, they are made ”.

Out there are Czyborra and Touré for physical problems, on the left he should play Frendrup.