Genoa – Alexander Blessin returns to talk about his rossoblù experience and goes down hard. In the sights of the former coach there are above all the president Alberto Zangrillo and the former rossoblù goalkeeper Federico Marchettiattacked in a long interview with the German newspaper “t-online” in which he told his version of the facts of what happened in the last few months in rossoblù.

«After 11 days Genoa were second with 22 points – says Blessin – Then, however, only 1 point in 4 games. We had problems in some positions and several key players were injured. It was hard to replace them and I asked for time. We had to change all the time. When things go wrong, you lose faith. The Genoa environment is critical, especially in the Italian group: it is very difficult to work». Then comes the jab a Zangrillo. «The president preferred an Italian coach and indeed he was the only one in the group who didn’t already want me in Serie A. That’s why he constantly exerted pressure and even pushed me to be sacked. The simplest thing is always to fire the coach…».

Marchetti also ends up in Blessin’s sights, who had attacked him via Instagram. «If a coach manages to reach 70/80% of the players, then he has already done a good job says Blessin again – there are always players who don’t adapt and so it was for Marchetti. He was the third goalkeeper and I didn’t like his attitude in training. He didn’t serve the team. I noticed from time to time that this player was shooting against my philosophy of play…».