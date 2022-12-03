Genoa – After the knockout in Perugia and the post-match controversy, Alexander Blessin he points out: “My words weren’t reported well: I said we made amateurish mistakes and not that my players are amateurs. We talked about it and our relationship is stronger than before, no breakups. We made an excellent week”.

Regarding the relationship with the company: “I spoke to Wander and Spors, I feel the trust of the club. Then of course, results are needed. And we have to win again”. It’s not excluded that Coda will be given a rest session: “I’m not ruling out anything, maybe he’s a little tired or maybe he’ll play instead”.