The German coach apologizes to the fans for the relegation: “Already working to prepare for next season”

Genoa – «Serie B will not be easy at all. I can’t promise anything and even when I arrived I didn’t promise anything but I can say and assure that we of the staff will give our all again next season to make us forget this misstep and try to return to Serie A in every way ».

