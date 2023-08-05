Genoa – Difficult moment for Alexander Blessin, his wife Charlotte is in hospital suffering from a stroke. And the former Genoa coach, now in Belgium at Saint Gilloise, was moved by the initiative of the team who wore a shirt with the words “Courage coach”.

“It’s hard to find the words. The team’s initiative with the shirt before the match was wonderful – said Blessin, after beating Standard Liège, another team from the 777 Football Group – My wife watched the game from the hospital and cried for that gesture. This victory gives her strength and fighting spirit. It is a difficult time for my family. We must give her positive thoughts and strength. We have to fight. I’m convinced he’ll get through this well.”