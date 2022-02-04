Genoa – Away eve for Genoa, who are chasing salvation points in Rome. The new coach Alexander Blessin has already shocked the team: “Surely we will see some things that we have already seen against Udinese and others that have changed in the way of playing. We now have two weeks to work on the details and now it is clear that we want to play with the same determination and the same mentality as “Udinese, but we know it will be a match against a very good team. We want to play our game and bring home points. We would like our opponents, after the match, to have the opinion that playing against Genoa is not easy.”

