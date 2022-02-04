Genoa will be on stage tomorrow at the Olympic stadium to face Roma. On the eve of the match, the presentation of the match of the Rossoblu ‘coach Alexander Blessin. “At the Olimpico we will certainly see things that we have already seen against Udinese and things that have changed in the way we play. We have had two weeks to work on the details and now it is clear that we want to play with the same determination and the same mentality. Udinese but we know that it will be a match against a very good team. We want to play our game and points. We would like our opponents, after the match, to have the opinion that playing against Genoa is not easy. “

After the market: “We have another structure and another way to play. But when I arrived both the young and the older ones I saw them eager to learn. In each video analysis they are ready to absorb what the coach and the staff say. seniors are very happy with the team’s behavior. It is clear that Amiri, Frendrup, Gudmundsson and Czyborra have just arrived. They are ready but it is clear that they too will need some time to acclimate. The best thing is that these players can integrate into the group. It is clear that it helps to have competition in the team. “ See also Genoa, official the return of Czyborra

Rovella and Criscito absent tomorrow and Blessin explains: “They both did individual training. Today they did some training in the team and from next week they will be in the group.”

