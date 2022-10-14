Genoa – Genoa departing for the away match in Cosenza, Alexander Blessin does not want a drop in tension. “We want to dominate the game and we will have to pay attention to the defensive phase and the restarts, for this it will be important to keep concentration high. Cosenza is back from a 3-0 defeat. But before this defeat he showed he can play in this Serie B. It will be a dirty game and I expect an opponent who will stay low and start again, we will have to stay high ».

Rossoblù who so far away from Ferraris have won three out of four games with the only defeat of Palermo. «In Palermo we did well in the first 20/25 minutes, wasted and then immediately scored at the beginning of the second half. Tomorrow it will be important to unlock the race, to be aggressive and attentive in both phases“.

Compared to the last round, Blessin finds Badelj again but will still have to do without Galdames, Sturaro and Ekuban. A Genoa that creates a lot but that for now does too little. «We have to be more bad in front of goal – added Blessin-. We looked at the match against Cagliari and we created a lot: if you win that match 1-0 the same questions are not asked. We need more cynicism in front of goalthen there will also be performances at home ».