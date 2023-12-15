Genoa – Six points ahead of Anderlecht in the league, Liverpool beaten in the Europa League. Season of redemption for Alexander Blessin, former Genoa coach sacked last year in Serie B. With the Saint Gilloise team dominating the Belgian championship and beating Klopp's team in the cup, who complimented his German colleague. However, this result was not enough for Union to move forward in Europe. Leagie will continue his European journey in the Conference. Moment of great joy for Blessin, after the bitterness of last year and his wife's illness.