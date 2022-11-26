Genoa – «Two strikers tomorrow? Yup”. Alexander Blessin changes form and in tomorrow’s very delicate match, away against Castori’s Perugia, he will put another striker alongside Cod. «The mentality and the pressing phase will be important – says Blessin a few minutes before departure by plane for Perugia – mislead by the fact that they are last in the standings: two teams and me will go on the field I think I will see a Genoa team who want to make it clear from the first minute that they want to win the match». Just the mental aspect, says the German coach, is one of the things he worked on the most during these two weeks, in addition to the new formation that includes two forwards. An important signal from Blessin who in recent weeks had been criticized precisely for some tactical choices, such as playing with a single striker.

«I expect a Perugia with the usual 5-3-2 and with so many long balls, I don’t think there will be big changes in their formation – adds Blessin again – we will have to be prepared on second balls, be cynical and keep our concentration high for the entire 90 minutes of the game».

Puscas will presumably be paired with Coda. The summons will be issued only tomorrow morning but among those who can take part in the match there will certainly be Sturaro and Ilsanker. «I’m happy that Ilsanker and Sturaro are back on the field – explains Blessin – for Sturaro it’s the third week with the team and, according to my feeling, I think he’s going very well. They have a lot of experience, it is very important that two quality players return for the team: they have 15 minutes of autonomy, we will see tomorrow».