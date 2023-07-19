Moena – Forty kilometers by bike, a market summit with mister Gilardino and Marco Rossi, a meeting with the representatives of the Val di Fassa, talks with the medical staff and the players. The phone that rings repeatedly, on the other side the sports director Ottolini and the general manager Ricciardella. The days alongside the team in retreat for Andres Blazquez they are very intense. «It is a market that is slow but certainly not our fault. We have our goals in mind, we are ready to close for everyone even now. But we have to wait for different situations to unlock. Almost all the clubs have done little or nothing so far», confides the rossoblù managing director. Who has one certainty: «We want to build a competitive team, capable of having at least one chance of winning every game. We also want to be protagonists in Serie A. There is a constant dialogue with the coach on what it takes to face Serie A in the best way, he is working very well and in the next few days we hope to provide him with some reinforcements. This team has strong young players like Dragusin, Martinez, Lipani, Gudmundsson, Vogliacco, Matturro, Accornero. And then experienced players like Badelj, Strootman, Bani who are the driving force».

On the pitch a short distance away, the finishing touches are underway that precede the friendly with the Wsg Tirol then canceled due to bad weather. The fans watched with great interest, applauded and lined up in front of the locker room exit to collect photos and autographs. But the focus is on the market, the assault on Mateo Retegui is the main topic of any conversation. He is the centre-forward at the top of management and technical staff preferences, a market coup that can also be a business card for a club that wants to transform itself from newly promoted into an ambitious club in the short term.

«He is a strong player, who we like. We are talking about it, it is not an easy negotiation but we are here. In any case, we also have other alternatives, it’s not the only name we’re evaluating. Ohio, for example, is very interesting, it’s 20 years old and has great room for growth, it can become very strong. We keep every solution ready», Blazquez limits himself to saying, who then adds: «There isn’t a precise number of reinforcements that we have planned, we have some ideas about it but it will depend on the characteristics of the players who will arrive: one, for example, may be in able to cover two different roles, if so, we would focus on other areas of the line-up to shore up».

There are currently players in the squad who are not included in the plans and who are destined to be sold. «Our goal is to have a sustainable squad of players, we are ambitious but not crazy. No move will be foolish or unthought-out. If then there are some departures, we will give the go-ahead only if players capable of improving the level of the team arrive».

Precise figures made available for the market does not indicate any but one fact is certain: «We have the budget to build a competitive team», assures the CEO. And it’s not just the market that is holding the bench, the company’s relaunch and strengthening process is also proceeding in parallel with the return to Serie A. «When we arrived at Genoa from the shirt sponsors, the club received just over half a million, now with all the sponsorships, between training camps, training and the championship, we arrive at around 6 million euros. And the growth is also very strong in terms of subscriptions and ticket sales: from 5-6 million we have gone to 10 in one season. We have kept prices low, we want to have the stadium as full as possible. Seeing him with thirty thousand people is a great show.”

The renovation works of the Erzelli are about to start Abbey of Sant’Andrea, purchased in December 2022 for around 2 million with the aim of making it the guesthouse of the youth sector. «We are waiting for the go-ahead from the Superintendency. Then for the sports center we will see, we have various solutions and we are evaluating them. Another one has emerged and I will check it in the next few weeks», concludes Blazquez, before setting off again towards Genoa.