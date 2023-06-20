Genoa – Future projects, sustainability and foreign investments. This was the focus of the speech by the CEO of Genoa, Andres Blazquez, on the occasion of the presentation of the 21st edition of the Golden Boy award organized by Tuttosport. The Spanish manager focused on the presence, increasingly important from a numerical point of view, of US clubs in Italian football. “There is a lot of room for improvement, both in terms of leagues and clubs – explains Blazquez – in Genoa this year we managed to involve the city in a fantastic way, but in reality it happened last year too despite the relegation in Serie B: the disappointment went away very soon”.

Among the various things to work on, Blazquez identifies at least two which should be imported from the US model. “I am thinking of marketing and advertising which in many Italian clubs are not developed enough – he explains – other clubs, however, for example Roma, Juve, Milan and Venice have done an excellent job but in other cases there is work to be done”.

More generally, the rossoblù CEO also believes that the format of the championships in Italy can be improved, which would give companies more certainty in the long run, especially in terms of investments. “We need more certainties in the long term, more protection for the owners and the capital – adds Blazquez again – I think something needs to be done to deal with situations like the Saudi one, which I don’t know how sustainable it is and which brings money to European football: it’s a reality to take into account”.

Furthermore, for Blazquez, the time has come when “new ideas are needed” because at the moment “clubs are not sustainable: they spend more than they earn and so the only thing they can do is sell players”.