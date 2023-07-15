Moena – Morning split between gym and field for Genoa in the retreat in Val di Fassa. After a part of the work done with the athletic trainer Alessandro Pilati, the team, divided into two groups, moved onto the field where they tried out the offensive schemes. Round the ball without opponents and then conclusions towards the goal. Mister Gilardino, always very busy, follows the work constantly a few steps away from the players. In the second part of the session, specific work on the management of dead balls in the defensive phase.

Moena, morning of 15 July: Genoa training



The team will now return to the field at 17.30 to play the first match season against Fassa Calcio, a local team that plays in the first category. For the occasion, the rossoblù CEO Andres Blazquez also joined the team in training camp.

“I found a fantastic environment and there was a great welcome from Moena and Val di Fassa – said the CEO who then added on the transfer market – the fans needn’t worry, we’re working hard. The market in this phase is a bit slow but new players will arrive soon: we have solutions in every department”. Then, a comment also on the season ticket campaign. “We are already at ten thousand and I am sure we will reach 25 thousand – she continues – I would like to see the stadium with more than 30 thousand people at each home match”.