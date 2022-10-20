Genoa – The rossoblù CEO Andres Blazquez, present at the inauguration ceremony of the Casa della Salute Village in Piazza De Ferrari, took stock of the journey of Genoa in the league: “We started strong, after the short period, let’s say of identity crisis, we recovered. I think the team is playing very well. The second half in Cosenza is a demonstration of the strength of the team and its identity. For me it is It was one of the best second halves in the championship and I think we are growing and the goal is to go to Serie A and win the championship. I think we are in a position to do so, but the road is long and nothing is done yet. “

He announced new investments for the female sector: “New managers will arrive and we will have new structures”. In Cosenza, Genoa won in ten men: can this be the turning point? “There was also the victory with Spal. I don’t know if it can be said, but for me it is a victory of character and it is very important”.