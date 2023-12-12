Genoa – “We have faith in Gilardino, he is working to improve what is still not working. We have the qualities to improve our ranking.” The rossoblù CEO Andres Blazquez, in an interview with Telenord, takes stock of the situation regarding the club, between the championship, the debt restructuring plan with the tax authorities recently approved by the Court and the birth of a widespread sports centre. “The debt restructuring is a very important step for the club, we still have to deal with what has not been paid in the past but we are restoring the club. Revenues have increased, especially from marketing and merchandising, and will continue to increase. THE works on the Badia have begun, those inside will be completed by Christmas. And we want to have a series of fields in the area, including Cornigliano, for the youth sector”.

The possibility that part of the offices of the headquarters is also not excluded are moved to the historic center. “It's a hypothesis, we're thinking about it”. Then the stadium: “The works could begin in summer 2025, we are talking about it with the Municipality and with Sampdoria. The project is ready.”