Genoa – Very positive end-of-market balance sheet for the CEO of Genoa, Andres Blazquez: “We are satisfied. We are convinced that we have set up a competitive team for our objectives. We have completed 10 incoming purchases and carried out several outgoing operations, reinforcing a group with already solid foundations, retaining our most valuable pieces and adding elements of quality”. “We have convinced top-level players to embrace our project and we are sure that in the future we will be able to bring Genoa toother high-calibre footballers”, he adds.