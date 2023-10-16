Genoa – After a 2022 budget closed with almost 62 million losses and with the intervention of 777 Partners to cover the situation, CEO Andres Blazquez announces a decisive improvement in the club’s accounts for 2023: «We are working a lot on the financial side and this year, perhaps for the first time in Genoa’s history, certainly in recent decades, we will be very close to breaking evennot only by controlling costs but also by increasing revenues”, he said in an interview with Sky Sport UK.

This does not mean that all budgetary problems have been solved, previous debts and the consequences of relegation still weigh heavily. However, there has been a reversal of the trend and the immediate return to Serie A has helped: for Grifone there are in fact over thirty million arriving from TV rights and then there are the revenues from season tickets and box office: the Ferraris numbers are record-breaking, with a filling percentage of almost 100%