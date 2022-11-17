Genoa – From this morning the auxiliary bishop of Genoa and parish priest of the basilica delle Vigne Nicolò Anselmi will have a diocese of his own to administer. And the destination should be – but the conditional is still a must – Rimini. At 12, Archbishop Father Marco Tasca will read the nomination decree signed by Pope Francis.

An announcement in which many will participate, to greet one of the most loved figures of Genoese Catholics. Trained in scouts, then at the top of Agesci, Anselmi graduated in mechanical engineering and was ordained a priest thirty years ago. A religion teacher for years, he led the Youth Ministry.

Meanwhile in Rimini – we read in some local press – the current bishop, mgr. Francesco Lambiasi will announce this morning the appointment of his successor who should precisely be Msgr. Nicolo Anselmi.